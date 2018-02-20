NewsPrint: AAP vs Bureaucrats and Much More...

Don't have time to keep a tab on news throughout the day? News18.com brings you the day's top news and newsmakers in less than three minutes! Here are today's top picks: AAP vs Bureaucrats, Graeme Smith Pulls Up Listless South Africa batsmen, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Winter Romance and Apple Releases iOS 11.2.6 Update.Former SA skipper Graeme Smith feels that one of the biggest problems that came to the fore for the Proteas was the way they handled the Indian wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The duo together picked up 33 wickets in the series, and the opposition batsmen had no plan B against them. Stand-in skipper Aiden Markram's batting performance in the series wasn't good enough and Smith hopes that series loss has not affected Markram's confidence. Smith was also critical of the performance of some of the senior players in the team, like Hashim Amla, David Miller and JP Duminy.The millennial generation has often found its muses in celebrities- both from the world of filmdom and cricket. And their latest fixation is the dreamy love story of actor Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. But while their wedding, a private affair, ended up headlining news across the country, their social media posts after the wedding, too, have found a place in the hearts of many. After lauding each other's respective performances on social media, Virat took the romantic gestures game up a notch and shared a romantic photograph on social media. He captioned the image as, "My one and only!" While Anushka will next be seen in Pari, Virat is all set to go into the second T20I against the Proteas on Wednesday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.Apple has released a new iOS 11.2.6 update that includes a fix for the bug that is causing iPhones and apps like Facebook and WhatsApp to crash when a Telugu single character is received via iMessage. The bug was discovered last week and involves sending the character in Telugu to devices that crashes an iPhone and makes apps like Messages, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp inaccessible.