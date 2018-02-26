NewsPrint: Sridevi's Funeral Delayed As Further Tests Are Demanded And More

Don’t have time to keep a tab on news throughout the day? News18 brings you the day’s top news and newsmakers in less than three minutes! Here are today’s top picks: People Tend to Forget MS Dhoni's Contribution as Test Captain, said Pujara, Sridevi's Funeral Delayed As Further Tests Are Demanded, Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Launched.Cheteshwar Pujara feels MS Dhoni the Test captain was just as instrumental in laying the foundation stones for making this team under current skipper Virat Kohli the world beaters that they are. Kohli was presented the ICC Test Championship mace on Saturday after the win in the Wanderers Test against South Africa meant that no team can move ahead of India in the Test rankings at the April 3 cut-off date. Pujara who has decided to play county cricket with Yorkshire in the summer, wants to set himself up with enough fire power for India’s next tour that is to England.Dubai Police have ruled out foul play in the veteran actor Sridevi's death and are expected to issue all necessary clearances soon. Officials said that there would be delays in repatriating the body of the actor. Sridevi died late on Saturday reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai where she had gone to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor. The body could not be released yesterday as Dubai Police hadn’t completed their investigation. The remains would reportedly be brought back onboard a chartered aircraft. Padma Shri awardee, Sridevi made her Bollywood debut in 1978 with Solva Sawan. But it was only after five years with Himmatwala that she attained commercial success. Before her entry into Bollywood, the actor had been a known face in South Indian films.Samsung at an exclusive event in Barcelona, ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2018, launched its next flagship smartphones- the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The new Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ retain the form factor which was introduced by the S8 and S8+ last year and can be seen as improved versions. Alongside, the company also showcased its improved DeX Pad along with the wireless Fast Charging dock.