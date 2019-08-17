Day After Receiving Award for 'Best Police', Cop Caught Taking Bribe in Telangana
Despite having a licence for the sand transport, the constable demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000, following which the sand tractor owner approached Anti-corruption Bureau.
Tirupati Reddy, a constable in Mahabubnagar one-town police station, was caught taking bribe by ACB in Telangana.
Hyderabad: A day after receiving ‘Best Police’ award on Independence Day, a constable in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana was caught taking bribe by the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday.
Tirupati Reddy, a constable in Mahabubnagar one-town police station, was caught by the ACB while accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000 from a sand tractor owner, Mudavath Ramesh.
“Despite having a licence for the sand transport, Tirupati demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from Ramesh,” ACB DSP S Krishna Goud said.
Ramesh approached the ACB officials who then laid a trap to catch him red-handed.
“On our directions, Ramesh gave Rs 17,000 to the constable, following which he (Tirupati) was arrested,” the ACB official added.
Tirupati received ‘Best Police’ award from the District collector on Thursday.
