Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Day After Receiving Award for 'Best Police', Cop Caught Taking Bribe in Telangana

Despite having a licence for the sand transport, the constable demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000, following which the sand tractor owner approached Anti-corruption Bureau.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:August 17, 2019, 4:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Day After Receiving Award for 'Best Police', Cop Caught Taking Bribe in Telangana
Tirupati Reddy, a constable in Mahabubnagar one-town police station, was caught taking bribe by ACB in Telangana.
Loading...

Hyderabad: A day after receiving ‘Best Police’ award on Independence Day, a constable in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana was caught taking bribe by the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday.

Tirupati Reddy, a constable in Mahabubnagar one-town police station, was caught by the ACB while accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000 from a sand tractor owner, Mudavath Ramesh.

“Despite having a licence for the sand transport, Tirupati demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from Ramesh,” ACB DSP S Krishna Goud said.

Ramesh approached the ACB officials who then laid a trap to catch him red-handed.

“On our directions, Ramesh gave Rs 17,000 to the constable, following which he (Tirupati) was arrested,” the ACB official added.

Tirupati received ‘Best Police’ award from the District collector on Thursday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram