Day After Receiving Award for 'Best Police', Cop Caught Taking Bribe in Telangana

Hyderabad: A day after receiving ‘Best Police’ award on Independence Day, a constable in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana was caught taking bribe by the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday.

Tirupati Reddy, a constable in Mahabubnagar one-town police station, was caught by the ACB while accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000 from a sand tractor owner, Mudavath Ramesh.

“Despite having a licence for the sand transport, Tirupati demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from Ramesh,” ACB DSP S Krishna Goud said.

Ramesh approached the ACB officials who then laid a trap to catch him red-handed.

“On our directions, Ramesh gave Rs 17,000 to the constable, following which he (Tirupati) was arrested,” the ACB official added.

Tirupati received ‘Best Police’ award from the District collector on Thursday.

