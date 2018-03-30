English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Next up is Exam Warriors 2’: Rahul Gandhi Takes a Swipe at PM Modi After CBSE Paper Leak
The Congress has been attacking the Prime Minister on the CBSE announcing a retest of the Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers after reports that they were leaked.
File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday kept up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the CBSE leaks, saying he would now write a sequel to his book "Exam Warriors" to teach students stress relief after their lives were "destroyed" due to paper leaks.
Mocking the prime minister on Twitter, Gandhi attached a photograph of Modi playing with children.
"PM wrote Exam Warriors, a book to teach students stress relief during exams. Next up: Exam Warriors 2, a book to teach students and parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers," he tweeted.
The Prime Minister had also talked about fighting exam stress in his "Mann ki Baat" programme ahead of the board exams.
The Congress has been attacking the Prime Minister on the CBSE announcing a retest of the Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers after reports that they were leaked. It has demanded the sacking of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal and a judicial probe by a high court judge.
In another tweet on the occasion of Good Friday, Gandhi hoped peace and love fills everyone's hearts and homes. "On this Good Friday, let us forgive those who have hurt us; make peace with those with whom we are at war; let peace and love fill our hearts and our homes," he said.
On Thursday, Gandhi had targeted Modi over the series of leaks, including CBSE board papers, to say that the "chowkidar" was weak.
Also Watch
Mocking the prime minister on Twitter, Gandhi attached a photograph of Modi playing with children.
"PM wrote Exam Warriors, a book to teach students stress relief during exams. Next up: Exam Warriors 2, a book to teach students and parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers," he tweeted.
PM wrote Exam Warriors, a book to teach students stress relief during exams.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 30, 2018
Next up: Exam Warriors 2, a book to teach students & parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers. pic.twitter.com/YmSiY0w46b
The Prime Minister had also talked about fighting exam stress in his "Mann ki Baat" programme ahead of the board exams.
The Congress has been attacking the Prime Minister on the CBSE announcing a retest of the Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers after reports that they were leaked. It has demanded the sacking of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal and a judicial probe by a high court judge.
In another tweet on the occasion of Good Friday, Gandhi hoped peace and love fills everyone's hearts and homes. "On this Good Friday, let us forgive those who have hurt us; make peace with those with whom we are at war; let peace and love fill our hearts and our homes," he said.
On Thursday, Gandhi had targeted Modi over the series of leaks, including CBSE board papers, to say that the "chowkidar" was weak.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jigsaw Movie Review: Not Even Torture Porn Can Save This Film Franchise From Deadly Dullness
- IPL 2018: Emotional MS Dhoni Admits Missing Playing in CSK Yellow
- Ek Do Teen... and The End: 'Baaghi 2' is a Reminder of What is Exactly Wrong With Bollywood's Remixes
- CWG 2018: Wrestler Sushil Kumar's Name Missing from Official Website
- Katrina Kaif Upset With Alia Bhatt Over Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra Set?