'Next What, Condoms?', IAS Officer's Snarky Reply to Bihar School Girl’s Sanitary Pad Question

A shocking incident has come to the fore when an IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, who also heads Bihar’s Women and Child Development Corporation, was seen giving snarky responses to a school girl during an event when the teenage student asked her about the possibility of the government giving sanitary napkins to them at Rs 20-30.

According to a video that has gone viral, the girl asked, “The government provides us almost everything like school uniform, etc. Can the government give sanitary pads to us at Rs 20-30?” The audience, which mostly consisted of Class 9 and 10 school girls, clapped.

'Next What, Condoms?', IAS Officer's Snarky Reply to Bihar School Girl’s Sanitary Pad Questionhttps://t.co/BvKIegWL9A pic.twitter.com/aLVKphX3fr — News18.com (@news18dotcom) September 28, 2022

To this, Bamhrah replied, “Those clapping, tell me is there any end to such demands? Tomorrow you will say the government can give jeans pants too. And after that why not some beautiful shoes? Eventually, when it comes to family planning you will expect the government to give you family planning methods, and condoms, too. Why there is need to take everything for free?”

Furthermore, when the student reminded the officer that the government in the country is formed by people’s votes, Bamhrah retorted and called it “stupidity”. She said, “This is heights of stupidity. Don’t vote, then. Bann jao Pakistan (become like Pakistan). Do you vote for money and services?”

The student immediately snapped, “Why would I go to Pakistan? I am an Indian.”

The heated argument between Bhamra and the student took place during a workshop on ‘Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar’ event which had a tag line “Towards enhancing the value of girls”.

Sensing that her remarks could draw criticism from people, the officer said, “What is the need to take anything from the government? This thinking is wrong. Do it yourself.”

It did not end here. When another student apprised the officer about the dilapidated condition of girls’ toilet in her school and how boys also enter in the washroom, Bhamra said, “Do you all have separate toilets at home? How is it going to work if you keep asking for several things at different places?”

Meanwhile, an audience member interfered and asked Bhamra why government schemes exist then. To this, she said, “Thinking needs to be changed.”

Giving a lecture to the girls sharing stage with her, Bhamra said, “You need to decide where you want to see yourself in the future. The government cannot do this for you. Do you want to sit where you are at present, or on the side I am sitting on?”

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here