NGO Terror Funding Case: Links Showed up Between Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez & Gautam Navlakha, Claims NIA

The NIA has found links between Kashmiri activist Khurram Parvez and chargesheeted activist Gautam Navlakha. Top NIA officials told News18 that during investigation in the recently registered NGO-terror funding case, Parvez's links have shown up with Navlakha who has been chargesheeted in the Elgar Parishad case.

Officials say Parvez and his associates were trying to build "a false narrative in the Valley and internationally against the Indian government and the Indian Army".

"There is a definitive link. Whather they were part of a larger conspiracy to defame India is being probed," said an NIA officer investigating the case.

The NIA in its Elgar Parishad chargesheet accused Navlakha of being the link between Pakistan's ISI and the CPI-Maoist. In the Jammu and Kashmir NGO terror funding case, the probe agency claims that money was brought in from Pakistan, European countries, East Timor and Fiji amongst others. Officials said the ISI link to the money that was brought in is under investigation.

The NIA has alleged that the J&K Coalition of Civil Society headed by Parvez, journalist Parvez Bukhari, NGO Athrout and Association for Displaced Persons are all misappropriating funds received as donations to further "secessionist activities in Kashmir".

"They have normalised secessionist writings. It is a criminal offence under UAPA and we are proceeding against them," said an NIA officer.

On October 28-29, the NIA raided Parvez, Bukhari, Bengaluru NGO worker Smith Sheshadri and NGOs and trusts like J&K Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement, Human Welfare Foundation, Jammu and Kashmir Voice of Victims, Falah-e-Aam, Charity Alliance Fala-e-insaniyat, JKCS-Jammu and Kashmir Coalition for Civil Society, APDPK-Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons, Athrout and Greater Kashmir Trust.

The NIA claims to have recovered crucial documents during the raid which show the money trail and establish the conspiracy.

The agency in its previous investigations has suggested a link between Kashmiri terror groups and Maoists. The Navlakha-Parvez link will be probed in that light, officials said. The role of Ghulam Nabi Fai is also being probed.

The chargesheet in the Elgar Parishad case says, "During the course of the investigation, it is established that accused Gautam Navlakha had visited the USA thrice, to address 'Kashmiri American Council' (KAC) Conference organised by Ghulam Nabi Fai. Navlakha was in touch with Fai via email address gnavlakha@gmail.com and sometimes via phone," it said.

Fai was arrested by the FBI in July 2011 for accepting funds from ISI and Pakistan. NIA said Navlakha even wrote to the US judge seeking clemency for Fai. The letter has also been mentioned in the US court order.