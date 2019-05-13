English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NGT Asks Defence Ministry to Submit Report on Compliance of Environmental Norms by Armed Forces
According to the petitioner, some of the establishments of the Armed Forces lack requisite knowledge on ecological issues and solution to the environmental challenges particularly in virgin areas.
Signboard of National Geen Tribunal . (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Defence to submit a report on a plea seeking scientific disposal of waste generated by weapons, hospitals and other establishments of the armed forces.
"We are of the view that the matter needs to be considered by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.
"It will be appreciated that the Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Government of India files a status report in the matter after ascertaining the relevant facts and status of compliance of environmental norms from different concerned establishments within three months by e-mail," the bench said.
According to the petitioner Anil Chopra, who is a retired Air Marshal and has also worked as a part of UP Solid Waste Management Monitoring Committee, some of the establishments of the Armed Forces lack requisite knowledge on ecological issues and solution to the environmental challenges particularly in virgin areas.
The waste generated by military weapons, domestic, industrial, biological, hospital and electronic activities (e-waste) needs to be scientifically disposed in the interest of public health and environment, the plea read.
Such problems may also be faced in desert and marine areas which need to be monitored at an appropriate level, it said.
The applicant has referred to three reports -- Environmental Issues and Waste Management by Armed Forces, Siachen Glacier Ecological Issues and Cantonments and Military Stations.
