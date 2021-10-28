NGT Bans Firecrackers in MP on Diwali; Green Crackers Allowed in Areas with Low Pollution Levels

National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday owning to high pollution levels, however, people in areas with low Air Quality Index (AQI) can burst green crackers for only two hours on Diwali.

Besides, the green panel has offered around half-an-hour relaxation for firecrackers from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on Christmas and New Year’s eve.

Two Jabalpur-based volunteer activists had moved NGT seeking ban on firecrackers in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and growing pollution levels. After completing the hearing on Wednesday, the NGT had reserved the order.

Petitioners PG Naazpande and Rajat Bhargav had requested the green court to ban sale, storage and usage of firecrackers in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior during Diwali, Christmas and New Year, and pleaded that other areas should be allowed to use green crackers for a couple of hours.

The matter was heard by Justice Shiv Kumar Verma and expert member Arun Kumar Singh.

The petition had maintained Air Quality Index (AQI) falls drastically during Diwali, which was the case last year on November 15. Accordingly, areas with AQI 101 to 200 could only use green crackers on Diwali for two hours.

According to the NGT order, the responsibility lies with collectors and MP Pollution Control Board to implement the directives.

First violation of the ban will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000 while those using crackers in silent zone will have to pay Rs 3,000. The same will surge to Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 in case the crackers are used by mass gathering. The second offence will have Rs 20,000 penalty and third Rs 1 lakh, the 20-page detailed order said.

The AQI index as on October 28 was 75 in Jabalpur, 106 in Bhopal, 87 in Indore, 140 in Gwalior and 76 in Ujjain.

The petition also mentioned that despite NGT orders the firecracker ban directive was not followed anywhere. The green court has instructed collectors to ensure adherence to the order and recovery of penalties in case of violations.

