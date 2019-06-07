Take the pledge to vote

NGT Calls for Action against People Using Tubewells to Illegally Withdraw Water

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the illegal installation of tubewells is an offence under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 8:45 PM IST
NGT Calls for Action against People Using Tubewells to Illegally Withdraw Water
Representational purpose (PTI)
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to take action against those using tubewells illegally to extract groundwater.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said illegal installation of tubewells is an offence under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and authorities should initiate prosecution, apart from recovering compensation.

The Tribunal also asked authorities to dismantle and seize equipment to prevent reopening of sealed tubewells.

"The DPCC and the DJB may adopt a policy in this regard for an universal approach to be adopted against illegal withdrawal of water," the bench said.

It also said that a further action-taken report in the matter should be furnished within a month through an e-mail.

During the hearing, the tribunal was informed by the DJB that groundwater was being extracted illegally from a private tubewell at Barat Ghar Chandan Hulla in Chhatarpur and being sold.

Earlier, the Mehrauli Sub-Divisional Magistrate had sealed the tubewell and an FIR was registered for tampering with its seal.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by a city resident, Abdul Farukh alleging that water is being drawn from government tubewells at Chandan Hulla village in Chhatarpur and being sold by private tanker owners.

The plea said earlier, action had been taken against them but the problem still continues.

