NGT Directs Delhi Govt To Take Action On Enhancement Of Bio-medical Waste Treatment Facilities

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to take steps to enhance bio-medical waste treatment and disposal facilities in the national capital. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the AAP government to submit a report on the issue by email.

“Let the Delhi government take appropriate steps in the matter and furnish a compliance report before the next date by e-mail,” the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi, said. The applicant may furnish a set of papers to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Health Secretary and Chief Secretary and file an affidavit of service within one week.

The matter is posted for next hearing on January 12, 2021. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by International Rehab Foundation seeking directions for enhancement of bio-medical waste treatment and disposal facilities so as to bridge the gap in the generation of such waste and disposal.

The plea contended that due to unscientific disposal of the waste there is pollution and damage to public health.

