NGT Directs Govt to Stop All Illegal Lift Irrigation Schemes in Andhra Pradesh

In their plea, the petitioners alleged that the construction of lift irrigation schemes without permission will have serious environmental repercussions in the foreseeable future.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:August 13, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
NGT Directs Govt to Stop All Illegal Lift Irrigation Schemes in Andhra Pradesh
Signboard of National Geen Tribunal . (Photo: PTI)
Amaravathi : The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Tuesday issued stop orders to all illegal lift irrigation schemes undertaken on the Godavari and Penna rivers of Andhra Pradesh after examining a petition filed by former state minister Vatti Vasanth Kumar and Trinadh Reddy.

In their plea, the petitioners alleged that the construction of lift irrigation schemes without permission will have serious environmental repercussions in the foreseeable future.

The court has directed all construction activities that was undertaken along the Godvari-Penna, Purushottapatnam, Pattiseema and Chintalapudi, among others to be stopped with immediate effect, as it was in violation to the environment laws.

Earlier, the NGT had come down heavily on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APCB) and Ministry of Environment for not taking any action till the date.

After hearing the issue, the national environment body constituted a combined committee with the concerned Pollution Boards.It further instructed the state government to undertake any lift irrigation schemes only after seeking prior permission from concerned bodies.

