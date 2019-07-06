Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NGT Directs Gujarat Govt to Demarcate Banni Grassland in Kutch Within Four Months

The National Green Tribunal heard the case filed by the Banni Breeder Association against non-forest activities taking place in the protected forest of Kutch district.

Vijaysinh Parmar | News18

Updated:July 6, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NGT Directs Gujarat Govt to Demarcate Banni Grassland in Kutch Within Four Months
Till date, the area of Banni grassland had not been demarcated on the ground.
Loading...

Ahmedabad: The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), New Delhi, has directed the Gujarat government to complete the demarcation of Banni Grasslands within four months and submit a report to the tribunal. The matter will be heard next on November 6.

On July 3, the NGT heard the case filed by Banni Pashu Uchherak Maldhari Sanghthan (Banni Breeder Association-BBA) against non-forest activities taking place in the protected forest of Kutch district. Advocates Sanjay Upadhyay and Eisha Krishn appeared on behalf of the applicants.

The NGT bench directed the state government to carry out demarcation on a priority basis and ensure that no non-forestry activity was carried out in the area. The government was also asked to remove all encroachments or illegal constructions from the area.

“Our attention has been drawn to the notification issued on 11 May, 1955, by the Chief Commissioner, Government of Kachchh, in exercise of power under Section 29 of Indian Forest Act, 1927. But neither the exact boundary nor the total area was clarified therein. Subsequently, a working plan of Banni Protected Forest was issued in 2009 by the Forest Department, Government of Gujarat, which had also been approved by MoEF & CC. In the said plan it has been mentioned that the forest area of Banni was surveyed through GPS from 13.12.2005 to 03.03.2006 by the Settlement Commissioner & Land Record Director, Gujarat State, for demarcation of the boundary. The total area came out to be 249,674.45 ha i.e. 2497 km2,” read NGT order.

It further said that till date, the area of Banni grassland had not been demarcated on the ground.

“In view of the fact that the demarcation of the area is yet to be made, the grievance of the applicant with regard to non-forest activities/encroachments can be properly appreciated when the area in question is demarcated on the ground. Therefore, before proceeding further, we direct respondent State to demarcate the boundaries of the Banni Grass Land, on priority and the work be completed at the earliest,” the order read.

In 2018, the pastoralists’ organisation had moved the NGT over the denial of community forest rights to members of the Maldhari community under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

Association members said members of 19 gram panchayats of 42 villages from the area have signed the petition.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram