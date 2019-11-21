Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

NGT Directs Gurugram Municipal Corp to Clear Waste at Bandhwari Landfill, Warns of Coercive Action

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said there is a need to take "meaningful and prompt" action by preparing an appropriate action plan in this regard to clear the legacy waste in shortest possible time.

PTI

Updated:November 21, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
National Green Tribunal
File photo of National Geen Tribunal office in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Gurugram Municipal Corporation to clear 25 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at Bandhwari landfill within six months and warned that failure to do so may result in coercive action, including non-payment of salaries.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said there is a need to take "meaningful and prompt" action by preparing an appropriate action plan in this regard to clear the legacy waste in shortest possible time.

"This timeline is being fixed in view of the long time which has already gone in the process. It may be ensured that bio-remediation is carried out rather than mere mechanical separation," said the bench comprising justices SP Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan.

The NGT warned that failure to comply may result in coercive action, including stoppage of salaries and entries in ACRs of concerned municipal commissioners.

It directed the Gurugram municipal commissioner to file a progress report as on January 15, 2020, by January 20, 2020, by e-mail.

"CPCB may evaluate whether clearance of legacy is being done as per applicable guidelines and furnish a report before the next date by email," the bench said.

The tribunal noted the affidavit filed by the municipal body that two trommel machines are being installed with the capacity of 300 tonnes per day each which will work in double shifts and more machines will be installed as soon as more space is available.

The NGT had directed the Haryana government to deposit Rs 20 crore in an escrow account for clearing the legacy waste and formed a committee to ensure removal of waste from the site.

The committee will comprise of Haryana chief secretary, Finance and Urban Local Bodies secretary, Commissioners of Municipal Corporation of Faridabad and Gurgaon, CPCB representative and member-secretary of Haryana state pollution control board.

The green panel had directed the Gurugram municipal corporation to submit a performance guarantee of Rs 25 lakh for stopping leachate from the Bandhwari landfill site.

It had slammed the Haryana government and its civic bodies over the disposal of industrial waste and construction debris in the Aravalli forests along the Gurgaon-Faridabad road.

The green panel was hearing a plea filed by environmentalist Vivek Kamboj and Amit Chaudhary, alleging that the municipal corporations of Gurgaon and Faridabad were disposing industrial waste and construction debris in these forest areas.

Kamboj had referred to a media report which said construction debris were found dumped in the forest and quoted a local resident as saying that several vehicles dumped waste there every Sunday morning.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram