NGT Forms Committee To Probe Violation Of Environmental Norms By

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee to look into allegation of violation of compliance of environmental norms in the course of setting up TDI City Kundli project spread over 1200 acres of area in Haryana’s Sonipat city. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel asked representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of Environment and Forests and IIT- Delhi to give a report with reference to the compliance of environmental norms in respect of the project within two months by e-mail.

“CPCB will be the nodal agency for compliance. A copy of the report may also be simultaneously furnished to the Chief Secretary, Haryana who may look into the same, and the Chief Secretary, Haryana may give a separate action taken report with respect to the present matter,” the bench said. The applicant may furnish a set of papers to the CPCB, the MoEF, IIT-Delhi, the Chief Secretary, Haryana and the project proponent and file an affidavit of service within one week, the NGT said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Dr. (Mrs.) Manorama Sharma and others alleging violation of environmental norms by TDI infrastructure Limited in the course of setting up TDI City Kundli project spread over 1200 acres of area. The plea alleged that basic provisions for waste management and maintaining parks and green areas have not been provided. “Even water and electricity have not been provided. There is no monitoring of the compliance of environmental norms by the statutory authorities in the State of Haryana on account of collusion or disregard of law. As a result, there is damage to environment and public health and violation of Rule of Law,” the plea said.

