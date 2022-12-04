CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » NGT Forms Panel for Report on Air Pollution by Thermal Plants Transporting Fly Ash in Singrauli, Sonebhadra
1-MIN READ

NGT Forms Panel for Report on Air Pollution by Thermal Plants Transporting Fly Ash in Singrauli, Sonebhadra

PTI

Last Updated: December 04, 2022, 21:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Environmental air pollution exposure is known to have negative impacts on a number of organs

Environmental air pollution exposure is known to have negative impacts on a number of organs

The committee has to submit its report within three months, the tribunal said, adding the CPCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a committee to submit a factual report regarding the issue of air pollution caused by the transportation of fly ash by various thermal power stations in Singrauli and Sonebhadra regions.

Fly ash is a byproduct of coal-based power stations.

The tribunal was hearing a petition which claimed that the authorities responsible for monitoring and supervising the transportation were not following the provisions of law and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines.

A bench comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, CPCB and the state pollution control boards.

RELATED NEWS

“The report shall highlight the compliance with the aforesaid provisions relating to the transportation of fly ash in accordance with Singrauli and Sonebhadra action plan to maintain the environmental quality of this critically polluted area,” the green panel said.

The committee has to submit its report within three months, the tribunal said, adding the CPCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

The matter was posted for further proceedings on March 3, 2023.

According to the petition, the transportation of fly ash was causing “huge air pollution” on the roads and in residential areas in Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh and its neighbouring Sonebhadra in Uttar Pradesh.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:December 04, 2022, 21:49 IST
last updated:December 04, 2022, 21:49 IST