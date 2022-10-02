NGT Forms Panel to Check Industries Dumping Hazardous Waste in Ganga Canal

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a committee to look into a plea against industrial units at Bhopa Thana of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh allegedly dumping hazardous waste and coal ash on the banks of the Ganga Canal.

The plea has been registered on a letter petition raising complaint that certain industrial proponents namely Bindal Duplex Ltd. Paper Mill, Bhageshwari Paper Mill, and Silverton Pulp and Paper Mill Pvt. Ltd. are running units at Village Nangala Bujurg, Bhopa Thana, Muzaffarnagar and dumping hazardous waste and coal ash at the bank of Ganga Canal in huge quantity causing serious environmental damage besides health hazards to the residents in the nearby areas.

“In our view, the issue raised involves substantial question relating to environment arising from the implementation of the Scheduled enactment under NGT Act, 2010 requiring adjudication by this Tribunal,” said the NGT bench comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Members A. Senthil Vel and Dr. Afroz Ahmad in a recent order.

However, in our view, first, it would be appropriate to obtain a factual report by constituting a joint Committee comprising of State PCB and District Magistrate, Muzaffarnagar who shall visit the site within a fortnight and submit a factual report within two months, the order further said.

The matter will be further heard on December 9.

