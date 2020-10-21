NGT Junks Plea To Check Alleged Illegal Construction In Dharamshala

New Delhi(PTI) The National Green Tribunal has junked a plea seeking check over alleged illegal and unauthorised constructions of hotels and other buildings at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the petition is absolutely vague and merely based on newspaper reports without any further verification or particulars.

No alleged violator has been made a party. The National Green Tribunal (Practice and Procedure) Rules, 2011 lay down procedure for filing of application. Rule 14 requires that the application has to be based on a ‘single cause of action’. Such ‘single cause of action’ has not been mentioned in the application. Omnibus allegations, without particulars and without relevant parties being impleaded, cannot be entertained, the bench said.

The NGT said the plea has many reference to many orders of the High Court, without the orders being available. Unless such orders are available, possibility of conflicting orders and multiple proceedings on the same issue may not be ruled out.The application is accordingly dismissed, the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Delhi resident Rajeev Suri seeking control of alleged illegal and unauthorised constructions of hotels and other buildings at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

