NGT Panel Inspects Sterlite Unit in Tamil Nadu, Conducts Public Hearing
After the session, the committee headed by former Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Tarun Agrawal, said majority of the representations were for closure of the unit.
File Photo: A view of the main entrance of Sterlite Industry in Tuticorin,Tamil Nadu. (Image: Reuters )
Tuticorin(TN): An expert committee, set up by the NGT to decide on Vedanta's plea challenging closure of its Sterlite copper plant, Sunday inspected the unit here and held a public hearing.
The hearing was marked by some tense moments as a group of people attempted to assault another group which sought re-opening of the unit.
However, police intervened and restored order.
After the session, the committee headed by former Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Tarun Agrawal, said majority of the representations were for closure of the unit.
"We will study the representations and take further course of action," Agarwal told reporters.
Earlier in the day, the three-member panel set up by National Green Tribunal (NGT) inspected the Sterlite Copper unit, which was closed by the Tamil Nadu government on May 28 on environment grounds in the wake of protests by locals.
The committee members were accompanied by District Collector Sandeep Nanduri and Superintendent of Police Murali Ramba.
The expert committee checked the quality of water at T Kumaragiri tank and visited A Kumarattiyapuram village andheld discussions with its residents on the impact of copper plant on the environment.
A large posse of police personnel were deployed around the plant during the inspection.
