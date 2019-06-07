NGT Pulls up Delhi Pollution Body for Inaction against Burning of Plastic and PVC Wires

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal(NGT) has rapped the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for not taking action against burning of plastic and PVC wires at a park in north-west Delhi's Mangolpur area.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said being the guardian of the environment, the DPCC cannot disown its responsibility by simply saying that it is not the owner of the land, shifting its responsibility to the Delhi Development Authority(DDA).

The tribunal took exception over the submission of the DPCC that it has asked the DDA who is the owner of the land to take action.

An irked NGT directed the member secretary of the DPCC to be present before it and explain as to why actions are not being taken in refusing to take steps even after pollution has been brought to notice, and responsibility is merely shifted to the DDA.

The question of ownership of the land is irrelevant as far as enforcement of environment norms are concerned for which the statutory right and responsibility is of the DPCC, the tribunal said.

"It appears that the authorities of the DPCC are either unaware of their responsibility or are not performing their duties even after noticing pollution. Let the necessary action now be taken at the earliest and a further report filed by an e-mail," the bench said.

The tribunal said that the responsibility under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 to prevent pollution and take remedial action is of the DPCC by prohibiting the polluting activity, prosecuting the polluter and recovering compensation or restoration of the environment.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by a city resident Vinod Yadav seeking action against burning of plastic and PVC wires in a park in Mangolpur in north-west Delhi.

The tribunal had earlier sought an action and taken a report from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the North Municipal Corporation.

A report was filed by the DPCC which said that the pollution as alleged was taking place and it has written to the DDA who is the owner of the land.