NGT Raps DPCC Over Report on 'Polluting' Industrial Unit, Terms it 'Fixed Match'
Expressing dissatisfaction over the report, the NGT directed DPCC to use its statutory powers for prosecution and recovery of damages and file an appropriate report by e-mail before March 25, the next date of hearing.
File photo of National Geen Tribunal office in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has slammed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) over its report on a factory allegedly causing pollution in Wazirpur here, terming it a "fixed match".
The DPCC told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that when the officials went to conduct inspection they found the basement and ground floor were vacant.
Expressing dissatisfaction over the report, the tribunal directed DPCC to use its statutory powers for prosecution and recovery of damages and file an appropriate report by e-mail before March 25, the next date of hearing.
"In matters of violation of environmental norms, the regulatory authorities must act with responsibility and ascertain facts of ownership, occupation, use of electricity, activities which were earlier being carried out etc. It is not impossible to assess the facts pertaining to illegal activities even if on a particular date, to avoid law, the law violator locks the building and/or vacates the building," the tribunal noted.
The tribunal said the visit by the DPCC officials was meant to be a surprise inspection and the report filed by the pollution control body was "evasive" in nature.
"The inspection was meant to be sudden and surprise. It's a fixed match," the bench observed.
"In the present matter, report by e-mail dated December 18, 2018 is that a show-cause notice was issued in light of inspection report dated November 26, 2018 to the effect that basement was locked and there was no owner. In the facts and circumstances, the patent inference could have been drawn instead of giving an evasive report," the tribunal said.
The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city-resident Mohd Salim claiming that an illegal four-storeyed building has been constructed in Wazirpur here.
"In its basement, plastic manufacturing factory has been installed. There is also a nickel factory. Used acid is discharged in the drains polluting the environment. On the top floor, dyeing of clothes is taking place which is also adding pollution to the environment. All these activities are without any license or permission," the plea claimed.
