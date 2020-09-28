NGT Refuses To Entertain Plea Alleging Damage To Trees

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea alleging damage to trees on account of construction of RCC boundary wall along Ring Road from Dhaula Kuan to Brar Square here. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel noted that the matter was already being dealt by Delhi High Court.

“In view of the fact that the matter is being dealt with by the High Court, we are of the view that there is no justification for simultaneous proceedings at two fora,” the bench said. The tribunal was hearing a plea by Delhi resident Aditya N Prasad, a lawyer, who alleged that the tribunal”s directions have not been complied with by the forest department.

The NGT had earlier in April, 2013 directed all authorities concerned to ensure that “all the signboards, names, advertisements, any kind of boards or signages, electric wires and high tension cables or otherwise are removed from the trees forthwith”. It had also asked all agencies to “ensure that the concrete surrounding the trees within one metre of the trees are removed forthwith and all the tree are looked after well and due precaution is taken in future so that no concrete or construction or repairing work is done at least within one-metre radius of the trunk of trees”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor