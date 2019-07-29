NGT Seeks Report on Illegal Construction by DDA in Mayapuri Greenbelt
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) to submit factual and action taken report in the matter.
Signboard of National Geen Tribunal . (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has sought a report from the forest department on a plea alleging illegal construction by DDA in a green belt in Mayapuri.
"The report be furnished to this tribunal within one month by email. A copy of this order be sent to PCCF, Delhi by e-mail," said the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan.
The matter is listed for next hearing on October 21.
The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Jitender Dhir alleging that illegal construction was by being carried out by the Delhi Development Authority in the area recorded as green belt in Mayapuri.
The plea alleged that despite objection from the Deputy Conservator of Forest on December 3, 2015, the DDA was constructing a building in the area which is marked as green belt.
"This green belt area is around five acre forest area and declared protected under 1980 forests notification. DDA has started a project in the area making concrete structures, clearing land of foliage and trees," the plea said.
It also alleged that part of the land has been misused by removing all 'sesame trees' and DDA is constructing a park on the forest land.
