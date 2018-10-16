GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
NGT Slaps Rs 50 Crore Fine on Kejriwal Govt for Not Closing Steel Pickling Units Despite Order

The green court rapped the AAP government for not closing the industrial units despite its specific directions.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2018, 6:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday fined the Delhi government Rs 50 crore for not taking action against steel pickling units in residential areas as they fall under the prohibited list of industrial activity.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel rapped the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for not closing the industrial units despite its specific directions.

The NGT also directed the Delhi government to shut these units with immediate effect.

The order came on a plea filed by an NGO, the All India Lokadhikar Sangthan, seeking the execution of its order by which the green panel had directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to take action against stainless steel pickling industries in residential areas as they fall under the prohibited list of industrial activity as per the Delhi Master Plan (DMP), 2021.

The plea alleged that such units functioning at Wazirpur discharged effluent in open drains which ultimately met the Yamuna river.



It contended that under the pretext of decision making "time is being taken by the Delhi government and the environment is made to suffer continuously".

Pickling is the process of removing impurities such as stains and inorganic contaminants from metals.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
