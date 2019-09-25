NGT Tells Delhi Govt to Formulate Guidelines to Regulate Banquet Halls

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the AAP government to formulate guidelines for the regulation of banquet halls in the national capital.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the violation of environment norms is having adverse impact on environment and public health cannot be ignored.

"The Delhi government may also have consultation with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and within a broad framework of pan India Guidelines, Delhi government can have its own guidelines to suit the local requirements to mitigate the adverse impact on environment and public health in the light of the orders already passed by the tribunal," the bench said in a recent order.

The tribunal made it clear that it is not concerned with the individual cases involved which may be dealt with as per the guidelines and mechanism to be laid down by the CPCB.

The Delhi government told the tribunal that noise regulatory mechanism has been evolved, norms for waste disposal and installation of CCTV cameras and GPS have been laid down, sewage management and air pollution control measures plan.

"The action plan also covers regulation of extraction of groundwater, rainwater harvesting, regulation of size of gatherings and action against unauthorised establishments and recovery of environmental compensation," the NGT noted.

The NGT had earlier directed forfeiture of performance guarantee of Rs 5 crore deposited by the Delhi government, expressing dissatisfaction with its compliance report on illegal banquet halls, farmhouses and hotels here.

Noting that the report furnished by the Delhi government on illegal banquets and restaurants operating in Mahipalpur and Rajokri was "not exhaustive", the NGT had said it does not properly address the issues raised by it.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Westend Green Farms Society alleging that banquets and marriage halls operating in Mahipalpur and Rajokri near Indira Gandhi International Airport were causing vehicular congestion and environment pollution.

The applicant, a society of 170 residential farm houses at Rajokri, is aggrieved by violation of environmental laws by commercial establishments operating as restaurants, hotels, motels or banquets, along the National Highway No. 8 Expressway (Delhi-Jaipur), in the vicinity of the petitioner.

It said the activities of the said establishments cause massive traffic congestion on account of unauthorised parking of vehicles and huge gatherings for weddings or other functions.

