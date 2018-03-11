English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NHAI Looks to Build 1,100-km Highways in March to Meet Fiscal 2018 Target
As far as target for awards of 10,000 km for the fiscal is concerned, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had awarded projects for a length of nearly 2,700 km, costing Rs 43,000 crore till January.
Representative Image. (Photo: .nhai.gov.in)
New Delhi: NHAI will strive to construct 1,100 km of highways this month to achieve its target of building 3,500 km in the ongoing fiscal, its Chairman Deepak Kumar said.
As far as target for awards of 10,000 km for the fiscal is concerned, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had awarded projects for a length of nearly 2,700 km, costing Rs 43,000 crore till January.
"Our target (for construction of highways) is 3,500 km. We have completed 2,400 km," Kumar said adding that the authority is hopeful of almost meeting the target for the fiscal.
"The NHAI has invited bids for a length of 10,460 km, costing nearly Rs 1,75,000 crore till January, 2018, and is all set to achieve a quantum jump in the award of road projects in the year 2017-18," the ministry of road transport and highways has said recently.
The average length of road projects awarded by NHAI in the last 5 years was 2,860 km, with 4,335 km awarded in 2016-17.
The ministry has recently said that about 5,000 km of projects will be awarded in March, 2018, subject to a good response in bidding and cooperation from state governments in land acquisition and project clearances.
The projects include 1,900 km in Maharashtra, followed by Rajasthan (1,150 km), Uttar Pradesh (1,020 km), Odisha (880 km), Andhra Pradesh (745 km), Madhya Pradesh (740 km), Gujarat (650 km), Karnataka (620 km), Tamilnadu (570 km), Bihar (500 km), Jharkhand (430 km), Telangana (365 km), Haryana (350 km), West Bengal (280 km) and Chhattisgarh (270 km).
To ensure that the targets are achieved, NHAI has set up a monitoring mechanism.
Also Watch
As far as target for awards of 10,000 km for the fiscal is concerned, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had awarded projects for a length of nearly 2,700 km, costing Rs 43,000 crore till January.
"Our target (for construction of highways) is 3,500 km. We have completed 2,400 km," Kumar said adding that the authority is hopeful of almost meeting the target for the fiscal.
"The NHAI has invited bids for a length of 10,460 km, costing nearly Rs 1,75,000 crore till January, 2018, and is all set to achieve a quantum jump in the award of road projects in the year 2017-18," the ministry of road transport and highways has said recently.
The average length of road projects awarded by NHAI in the last 5 years was 2,860 km, with 4,335 km awarded in 2016-17.
The ministry has recently said that about 5,000 km of projects will be awarded in March, 2018, subject to a good response in bidding and cooperation from state governments in land acquisition and project clearances.
The projects include 1,900 km in Maharashtra, followed by Rajasthan (1,150 km), Uttar Pradesh (1,020 km), Odisha (880 km), Andhra Pradesh (745 km), Madhya Pradesh (740 km), Gujarat (650 km), Karnataka (620 km), Tamilnadu (570 km), Bihar (500 km), Jharkhand (430 km), Telangana (365 km), Haryana (350 km), West Bengal (280 km) and Chhattisgarh (270 km).
To ensure that the targets are achieved, NHAI has set up a monitoring mechanism.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaya Prada Says Alauddin Khilji’s Character in Padmaavat Reminded Her of SP Leader Azam Khan
- 'Nature's Call' Forces Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos into Emergency Break
- Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics
- Zero: Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Disturb Katrina Kaif With His 'Not-So-Good' Photo Skills?
- Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’