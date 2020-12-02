NHM MP Community Health Officer Admit Card 2020 Released, Check More Details at admitcard.samshrm.com

The National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh (MP) has released the admit card for the Community Health Officer (CHOs) examination. Those aspirants, who have applied for the NHM CHO Recruitment 2020 exam, can download NHM MP Admit Card from the official website - admitcard.samshrm.com. The examination will be conducted in online mode.

The NHM MP Community Health Officer examintion is scheduled for Sunday, December 6. The exam will commence from 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM and the reporting time to the exam centre is 9:45 AM. The computer-based test will be conducted by the Strategic Alliance Management Service Pvt. Ltd. Each question in the paper will be of one mark each and there will be a total of 100 questions. The duration of the exam will be two hours. There is no negative marking in this exam and the pass marks for the exam are 40.

NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2020: follow these steps to download hall ticket

Step 1: Open any browser of your choice, and visit the official website admitcard.samshrm.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Notifications tab

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to click on the option that reads vacancy

Step 4: Click on the link that reads ‘CHO admit card link’

Step 5: Key in the login credentials and hit the submit button

Step 6: NHM MP CHO admit card will appear on the screen

The NHM MP Exam is being held for the recruitment of 3,800 Community Health Officers (CHOs) under Ayushman Bharat to Strengthen Sub-Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (H&WCs). After the online test, a merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained. After the selection is done, the candidate will be eligible for getting a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month plus up to Rs 7,500 per month performance-based incentive.