NHM Odisha Recruitment 2020: Candidates Can Apply Till December 23

The National Health Mission (NHM) Odisha has invited applications for the various job openings such as medical officer, DEO, staff nurse etc. Candidates who are interested can apply through National Health Mission (NHM) Odisha Recruitment Notification 2020 according to the stated application process on or by December 23, 2020.

The date for walk-in-interview is December 23. NHM employees on contractual basis who are already engaged in the following vacant posts under Odisha State Health & Family Welfare Society in other districts and want to be posted in Jharsuguda will have to attend the walk-in-interview on December 23 from 10 am to 12.30 pm. The last date of submission of application form is December 23, 2020 from 10am to 12.30 pm.

Here is a detailed schedule for NHM Recruitment 2020, important dates and vacancy details:

Vacant posts

-- Medical Officer (SNCU): 3 posts

-- Medical Officer Ayush -Homeopathy: 4 posts

-- Ayush Homeopathy RBSK (male): 2 posts

-- Ayush Homeopathy RBSK (female): 4 Posts

-- Finance-cum-logistics consultants: 1 post

-- RMNCH/FP Counselor: 1 post

-- Optometrics (DEIC): 1 post

-- Psychiatric Social Worke: 1 post

-- Pharmacist: 4 posts

-- Tuberculosis Health Visitor: 1 post

-- Dental Technician: 1 post

-- Data Entry Operator: 3 posts

-- Staff Nurse: 2 posts

-- Psychiatric Nurse: 1 post

-- Community Nurse (NMHP): 1 post

-- Case Registry Assistant: 1 post

One can visit the official website and click on the recent notification for more information such as the age limit, eligibility criteria, salary, eligibility criteria for the vacant posts. The official website is http://jharsuguda.nic.in.

While candidates can apply for the National Health Mission vacancies through the application process, in-house applicants from NHM have to attend the walk-in-interview. In-house candidates also need a no-objection certificate (NOC) and experience certificate