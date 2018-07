NHM Recruitment 2018: 117 Community Health Provider Posts, Apply before 24th July 2018

NHM Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 117 vacancies for the post of Community Health Provider on Contract basis in Taluka Lohara, Tuljapur, Kallam, Paranda has begun on the official website of National Health Mission, Osmanabad - osmanabad.gov.in Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 24th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 - Visit the official website - https://osmanabad.gov.inStep 2 - Click on 'Recruitment' on the home pageStep 3 - Click on link 'District Health Society Osmanabad (NHM) invite application from eligible BAMS candidates for filling up Community Health Providers at Health & Wellness centers on Contractual Basis'Step 4 - Click on DownloadStep 5 - a PDF file will displayStep 6 - Download the application form and take a print outStep 7 - Fill the prescribed format of application formStep 8 - Send the duly filled prescribed format of application, photograph along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:The District Health Officer, NHM Office, 2nd floor, room no.218, Zilha Parishad osmanabad, Pinconde 413501Direct Link - https://cdn.s3waas.gov.in/s3642e92efb79421734881b53e1e1b18b6/uploads/2018/07/2018071030.pdf Community Health Provider: 117The applicant must possess BAMS Degree with Registration Certificate.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 38 to 43 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.25,000 and other Allowances up to Rs.15,000.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of BAMS final year marks of candidate.