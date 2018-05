NHM Recruitment 2018: 91 Posts at DHS Jamtara, Jharkhand, Apply Before 15th May 2018

NHM Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 91 vacancies for various posts at District Health Society, Jamtara, Jharkhand has begun on its official website - jamtara.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 15th May 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:How to apply for NHM Recruitment 2018 for DHS Jamtara?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Register’ on the home pageStep 3 – Register yourself and then Login to your profileStep 4 – Fill in application form, pay the fee online and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link - http://recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in/Stud/Register_applicants.aspx Application Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.400SC /ST Category – Rs.200Vacancy Details:Nurse Grade 'A' - 9Nurse Grade 'A' (NBSU) - 2ANM - 74MTC Counselor - 2Block Data Manager - 2Ophthalmologist - 1PPM Coordinator - 1Eligibility Criteria:Nurse Grade 'A’ – The applicant must be class 12th passed with 3 years GNM Course and should be registered under Jharkhand Nursing Council.Nurse Grade 'A' (NBSU) - The applicant must be class 12th passed with 3 years GNM Course and should be registered under Jharkhand Nursing Council.ANM - The applicant must be class 12th passed with ANM Course and should be registered under Jharkhand Nursing Council.MTC Counselor - The applicant must be Graduate/ Post Graduate in Food and Nutrition/ Home Science with 1 year working experience in Health Field.Block Data Manager - The applicant must be Graduate in any discipline from recognised universitv with 1 year Diploma in Computer Application/ DOECC O Level / ITI / IDTR.Ophthalmologist - The applicant must be having 2 years Diploma course in Ophthalmology from any Government Hospital/ Institution.PPM Coordinator - The applicant must be Post Graduate with 1 year experience of working in the field of Communication / ACSM / PPP Organisation and having 2 Wheeler Driving Licence.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Age Limit:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.Pay Scale:Nurse Grade 'A' – Rs.15,015Nurse Grade 'A' (NBSU) - Rs.15,015ANM – Rs.10,345MTC Counselor – Rs.12,375Block Data Manager - Rs.12,375Ophthalmologist - Rs.12,000PPM Coordinator - Rs.16,000Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.