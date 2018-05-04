GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

NHM Recruitment 2018: ZSS Gajapati Invites Applications for 94 Posts, Apply Before May 16

The positions are open for in-house contractual employees of National Health Mission (NHM) working in the same post at other districts in the state of Odisha.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 4, 2018, 6:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NHM Recruitment 2018: ZSS Gajapati Invites Applications for 94 Posts, Apply Before May 16
The positions are open for in-house contractual employees of National Health Mission (NHM) working in the same post at other districts in the state of Odisha.
NHM Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 94 vacancies at Zilla Swasthya Samiti, Gajapati has been released on the official website of Zilla Swasthya Samiti, Gajapati, Odisha – gajapati.nic.in.

These positions are open for in-house contractual employees of National Health Mission working in the same post at other districts in the state of Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 16th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – www.gajapati.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on 'Recruitment/ Results' and then click on 'Recruitment notice for the post of different category program under NHM Gajapati'
Step 3 – Click on'ORIGJPT_RESULTS_2018_5025.pdf
Step 4 – Download the application form and a take print out
Step 5 – Fill in application form and send the duly filled application form and other necessary documents to below mentioned address via Registered/Speed Post so as it reaches on or before 16th May 2018, 5PM:

'The Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer cum DMD, Gajapati, Odisha'

Direct Link:
http://ordistportalcontent.nic.in/storeddata/results/ORIGJPT_RESULTS_2018_5025.pdf

Vacancy Details:
Medical Officer – 5
O and G Specialist, AMA Clinic, UPHC – 1
Pediatric Specialist, AMA Clinic, UPHC – 1
Pediatrician, DEIC – 1
Counselor cum Nutritionist, NRC – 1
Cook cum Attendant – 2
Block Programme Manager – 1
Block Accounts Manager – 1
Block Data Manager - 1
Malaria Technician Supervisor –1
Laboratory Technician (under RNTCP) – 2
Ayush Doctor (PHC/CHC): Homeopathic– 14
RBSK Ayush Doctor (Homeopathic/Ayurvedic (Male/Female)- 31
DEO SNCU– 1
DEO RNTCP– 1
DEO. DEIC. RBSK– 1
Staff Nurse – 28
STS-RNTCP– 1

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: Karnataka Battle Shifts To Social Media

Breaking Toons: Karnataka Battle Shifts To Social Media

Recommended For You