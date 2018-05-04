English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NHM Recruitment 2018: ZSS Gajapati Invites Applications for 94 Posts, Apply Before May 16
The positions are open for in-house contractual employees of National Health Mission (NHM) working in the same post at other districts in the state of Odisha.
The positions are open for in-house contractual employees of National Health Mission (NHM) working in the same post at other districts in the state of Odisha.
NHM Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 94 vacancies at Zilla Swasthya Samiti, Gajapati has been released on the official website of Zilla Swasthya Samiti, Gajapati, Odisha – gajapati.nic.in.
These positions are open for in-house contractual employees of National Health Mission working in the same post at other districts in the state of Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 16th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – www.gajapati.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on 'Recruitment/ Results' and then click on 'Recruitment notice for the post of different category program under NHM Gajapati'
Step 3 – Click on'ORIGJPT_RESULTS_2018_5025.pdf
Step 4 – Download the application form and a take print out
Step 5 – Fill in application form and send the duly filled application form and other necessary documents to below mentioned address via Registered/Speed Post so as it reaches on or before 16th May 2018, 5PM:
'The Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer cum DMD, Gajapati, Odisha'
Direct Link:
http://ordistportalcontent.nic.in/storeddata/results/ORIGJPT_RESULTS_2018_5025.pdf
Vacancy Details:
Medical Officer – 5
O and G Specialist, AMA Clinic, UPHC – 1
Pediatric Specialist, AMA Clinic, UPHC – 1
Pediatrician, DEIC – 1
Counselor cum Nutritionist, NRC – 1
Cook cum Attendant – 2
Block Programme Manager – 1
Block Accounts Manager – 1
Block Data Manager - 1
Malaria Technician Supervisor –1
Laboratory Technician (under RNTCP) – 2
Ayush Doctor (PHC/CHC): Homeopathic– 14
RBSK Ayush Doctor (Homeopathic/Ayurvedic (Male/Female)- 31
DEO SNCU– 1
DEO RNTCP– 1
DEO. DEIC. RBSK– 1
Staff Nurse – 28
STS-RNTCP– 1
Also Watch
These positions are open for in-house contractual employees of National Health Mission working in the same post at other districts in the state of Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 16th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – www.gajapati.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on 'Recruitment/ Results' and then click on 'Recruitment notice for the post of different category program under NHM Gajapati'
Step 3 – Click on'ORIGJPT_RESULTS_2018_5025.pdf
Step 4 – Download the application form and a take print out
Step 5 – Fill in application form and send the duly filled application form and other necessary documents to below mentioned address via Registered/Speed Post so as it reaches on or before 16th May 2018, 5PM:
'The Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer cum DMD, Gajapati, Odisha'
Direct Link:
http://ordistportalcontent.nic.in/storeddata/results/ORIGJPT_RESULTS_2018_5025.pdf
Vacancy Details:
Medical Officer – 5
O and G Specialist, AMA Clinic, UPHC – 1
Pediatric Specialist, AMA Clinic, UPHC – 1
Pediatrician, DEIC – 1
Counselor cum Nutritionist, NRC – 1
Cook cum Attendant – 2
Block Programme Manager – 1
Block Accounts Manager – 1
Block Data Manager - 1
Malaria Technician Supervisor –1
Laboratory Technician (under RNTCP) – 2
Ayush Doctor (PHC/CHC): Homeopathic– 14
RBSK Ayush Doctor (Homeopathic/Ayurvedic (Male/Female)- 31
DEO SNCU– 1
DEO RNTCP– 1
DEO. DEIC. RBSK– 1
Staff Nurse – 28
STS-RNTCP– 1
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Launched in India for Rs 1.50 Crore
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is a Fascinating Fact-File Without Any Insights On Omar Saeed's Life
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080
- Steven Gerrard Unveiled as New Rangers Manager
- National Film Awards 2018: Why This Year's Winners Mark A Significant Breakthrough For Indian Cinema