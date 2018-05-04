NHM Recruitment 2018: ZSS Gajapati Invites Applications for 94 Posts, Apply Before May 16

NHM Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 94 vacancies at Zilla Swasthya Samiti, Gajapati has been released on the official website of Zilla Swasthya Samiti, Gajapati, Odisha – gajapati.nic.in.These positions are open for in-house contractual employees of National Health Mission working in the same post at other districts in the state of Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 16th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – www.gajapati.nic.inStep 2 – Click on 'Recruitment/ Results' and then click on 'Recruitment notice for the post of different category program under NHM Gajapati'Step 3 – Click on'ORIGJPT_RESULTS_2018_5025.pdfStep 4 – Download the application form and a take print outStep 5 – Fill in application form and send the duly filled application form and other necessary documents to below mentioned address via Registered/Speed Post so as it reaches on or before 16th May 2018, 5PM:'The Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer cum DMD, Gajapati, Odisha'http://ordistportalcontent.nic.in/storeddata/results/ORIGJPT_RESULTS_2018_5025.pdfMedical Officer – 5O and G Specialist, AMA Clinic, UPHC – 1Pediatric Specialist, AMA Clinic, UPHC – 1Pediatrician, DEIC – 1Counselor cum Nutritionist, NRC – 1Cook cum Attendant – 2Block Programme Manager – 1Block Accounts Manager – 1Block Data Manager - 1Malaria Technician Supervisor –1Laboratory Technician (under RNTCP) – 2Ayush Doctor (PHC/CHC): Homeopathic– 14RBSK Ayush Doctor (Homeopathic/Ayurvedic (Male/Female)- 31DEO SNCU– 1DEO RNTCP– 1DEO. DEIC. RBSK– 1Staff Nurse – 28STS-RNTCP– 1