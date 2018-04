NHM Uttarakhand Recruitment 2018: 330 Seats for Bridge Program in Community Health, Apply before 25th April 2018

National Health Mission Uttarakhand application process to fill 330 seats in the Bridge Program (Certificate) in Community Health has begun on its official website - ukhfws.org. NHM, Uttarakhand is inviting applications from enthusiastic and willing applicants who aspire to serve the community with health services for the 6 Months Bridge Program (Certificate) in Community Health via Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Upon completion of the program, the successful candidates will be appointed as Community Health Officers (CHOs) to lead a team of frontline workers. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the program on or before 25th April 2018, 4:00PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ukhfws.org/ Step 2 – Click on Tenders/Advertisements given at the top of the pageStep 3 – Click on ' Advertisement for BPCCHN Selection Process ' and download the application formStep 4 – Fill the application form with the requisite informationStep 5 – Send the hard copy of the Application form to the address given below:Office of National Health Mission, Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare Danda Lakhond, Post Gujrada, Sahastradhara Road, Dehradun.Direct Link - http://www.ukhfws.org/details.php?pgID=tp_22Bridge Program on Certificate in Community Health - 330:Unreserved - 208OBC- 46SC - 63ST - 46The applicant must possess General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), RNRM from a recognized Institute or Bachelor of Science in Nursing from a recognized Institute or University or Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from a recognized Institute or University.Unreserved - Less than 35 yearsSC/ ST - Less than 40 yearsThe candidates will undergo Screening process and shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Written test.