1-min read

NHM Uttarakhand Recruitment 2018: 330 Seats for Bridge Program in Community Health, Apply before 25th April 2018

NHM, Uttarakhand is inviting applications from enthusiastic and willing applicants who aspire to serve the community with health services for the 6 Months Bridge Program (Certificate) in Community Health via Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Contributor Content

Updated:April 16, 2018, 12:01 PM IST
Image for representation only.
National Health Mission Uttarakhand application process to fill 330 seats in the Bridge Program (Certificate) in Community Health has begun on its official website - ukhfws.org. NHM, Uttarakhand is inviting applications from enthusiastic and willing applicants who aspire to serve the community with health services for the 6 Months Bridge Program (Certificate) in Community Health via Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Upon completion of the program, the successful candidates will be appointed as Community Health Officers (CHOs) to lead a team of frontline workers. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the program on or before 25th April 2018, 4:00PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for NHM Uttarakhand Bridge Program in Community Health?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ukhfws.org/

Step 2 – Click on Tenders/Advertisements given at the top of the page

Step 3 – Click on 'Advertisement for BPCCHN Selection Process' and download the application form

Step 4 – Fill the application form with the requisite information

Step 5 – Send the hard copy of the Application form to the address given below:

Office of National Health Mission, Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare Danda Lakhond, Post Gujrada, Sahastradhara Road, Dehradun.

Direct Link - http://www.ukhfws.org/details.php?pgID=tp_22

National Health Mission Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Bridge Program on Certificate in Community Health - 330:

Unreserved - 208

OBC- 46

SC - 63

ST - 46

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), RNRM from a recognized Institute or Bachelor of Science in Nursing from a recognized Institute or University or Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from a recognized Institute or University.

Age Limit:

Unreserved - Less than 35 years

SC/ ST - Less than 40 years

Selection Process:

The candidates will undergo Screening process and shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Written test.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
