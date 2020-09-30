NHRC Asks Govt to Ensure Right to Health. Here is What it Means for Patients

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has written to the Union Health Secretary, asking the government to ensure that right to health is accessible to every citizen.

The advisory which has been sent to all states and UTs, prohibits making patients record public and mandates for free medical care for healthcare professions who contract the disease in the line of duty.

The NHRC also suggests that for Covid-19 patients, there should be free public healthcare and non-Covid-19 patients should not be denied public healthcare services.

Here is the list of what the advisory of the NHRC says:

ACCESS

The NHRC said that access to cashless facilities and access to insurance facilities for all policy holders must be ensured. Ambulances must be provided to both Covid-19 and non Covid-19 patients to reach the hospital safely. The Covid-19 testing should be free of cost in government labs and hospitals.

INFORMATION DISSEMINATION

Every hospital should display the rights as it is written in the advisory and ensure implementation of the advisory. The kin of the patients must be informed on a daily basis about health condition of the patient. There should be transparency in the cost of treatment, itemised bills, treatment of co morbidities, etc must be ensured.

Covid-19 dashboards and Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme dashboards must be updated. State operated 24/7 helpline number must be functional and responsive.

RECORDS AND REPORTS

It should not take more than 24 hours for a person to know the status of health once Covid-19 sample is given. Access to medical records, online records, death certificates etc must be provided on time. A patient cannot be denied emergency care.

HUMAN DIGNITY, PRIVACY AND ABSENCE OF DISCRIMINATION

The advisory also states that respect and dignity in life and death is a must. The hospital staff should handle the body of a patient with care and respect with keeping the details of the patient confidential. A person cannot be denied treatment if he/she is not carrying an Identity card. Access to healthcare facilities for vulnerable groups like LGBTQ and sex workers must be prioritised.

SAFETY AND QUALITY CARE

The patient has the right to receive quality healthcare and availability of medicine at regulated price. The advisory also says that patients in home isolation would be supported by staying in touch with them. There should be provision for mental health assistance and counselling. Pre and post testing counselling must be ensured. Publicity of the post Covid-19 Management protocol must be ensured.

CLINICAL TRIALS AND EXPERIMENTAL TREATMENTS

The advisory says that information must be provided to patients at all times. There has to be informed consent and voluntary participation. Adequate compensation must be provided to the volunteer in case of adverse events.

GRIEVANCE REDRESSAL MECHANISM

There should be a grievance redressal mechanism. Sharing the directory and maintaining a complaint database has to be ensured.

HEALTHCARE WORKERS AND THEIR RIGHTS

The advisory also lays down the facilities to healthcare workers. The workers should receive payment of dues, augmentation of healthcare force, free medical care, access to personal protective equipment, free healthcare services, on duty quarantine period, job training, accommodation and transport.