NHRC Employee Dies of Coronavirus, 17 Others Tested Positive till Date: Sources

An employee of the NHRC has died of COVID-19 while 17 others have been infected by the novel coronavirus till date, sources said on Friday.

The deceased was employed as a multi-tasking staffer at the National Human Rights Commission, they said.

Besides the fatality, the first COVID death of any NHRC employee, 17 other staffers, including some senior officials, have tested positive for it till date, sources said.

These cases were reported between June 12 and June 24, and some family members of a few employees have also contracted the infection, they said.

A team of Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday visited the NHRC office, located on the six-storeyed Manavadhikar Bhawan in INA area in south Delhi, sources said.

Earlier, sanitisation activity was carried out after many cases were reported from its office.

"From Wednesday-Friday last week, floor nos. 5 and 6 were closed for sanitisation. Maximum cases were reported from floor no. 5," one of the sources said.

Recently, a team of NHRC, led by its member, had visited the LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government, for on-spot inspection.