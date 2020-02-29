NHRC Forms Fact-finding Team to Probe Violence in Northeast Delhi
At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured as frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump, and pelted stones at locals and police personnel earlier this week, the worst riots in Delhi in over three decades.
A bridegroom along with relatives heads for his wedding as they walk past Bhagirathi Vihar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission has deputed a fact-finding team to investigate the cases of communal violence in northeast Delhi, an official said on Saturday.
"The NHRC has deputed a fact-finding team to investigate the recent cases of violence northeast Delhi," according to an official.
