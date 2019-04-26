Take the pledge to vote

NHRC Issues Notice to Bengal DG on Police Action Against Lawyers, Seeks Report With 4 Weeks

It also sought a report on action taken against the "delinquent" police personnel and health status of the victims that also included civic agency staff.

IANS

Updated:April 26, 2019, 11:45 PM IST
NHRC Issues Notice to Bengal DG on Police Action Against Lawyers, Seeks Report With 4 Weeks
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Taking suo motu cognizance of a media report, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the West Bengal's director general of police seeking a detailed report within four weeks on the alleged police action in Howrah in which 20 people, including civic agency staff and lawyers, had received head injuries.

It also sought a report on action taken against the "delinquent" police personnel and health status of the victims.

Meanwhile, demanding action against the police personnel, the Bar Council of West Bengal observed a black day across the state expressing solidarity with the lawyers of Howrah.

Quoting media reports, an NHRC statement said the incident happened following the lawyers' face-off with the Howrah Municipal Corporation staff over parking.

"It has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issue of violation of human rights of the victims, who have sustained injuries in the incident. Apparently, the police personnel did not deal with the situation in a proper manner, which resulted in humiliation and physical injuries to the victims," the statement said.

The incident was reportedly triggered after an elderly lawyer was allegedly turned away by the guard of the civic headquarters when he tried to park his vehicle in the civic agency's compound.

Thereafter, the lawyers and the civic body staff fought for hours as many lawyers joined the protest against the guard.

The civic staff, however, claimed that they were attacked first. Both sides threw stones and bricks at each other before the police intervened and chased away the lawyers.​
