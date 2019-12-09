NHRC Issues Notice to Bihar over Reports of Woman Being Set on Fire by Muzaffarpur Man

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Bihar government and the state's police chief on Monday over reports that a woman was set on fire by a person after he tried to outrage her modesty, officials said.

The commission said it would also like to know about the status of the investigation in the case and the treatment given to the woman, who is reportedly in a "state of coma" at the SKMCH Hospital in Muzaffarpur.

The victim has suffered "85 per cent burn injuries" and her condition is said to be "critical", the rights panel said, quoting media reports. The commission has issued notices to the state's chief secretary and the director general of police, seeking a detailed report on it in four weeks, it added.

