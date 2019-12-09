NHRC Issues Notice to Bihar over Reports of Woman Being Set on Fire by Muzaffarpur Man
The commission said it would also like to know about the status of the investigation in the case and the treatment given to the woman, who is reportedly in a 'state of coma' at the SKMCH Hospital in Muzaffarpur.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Bihar government and the state's police chief on Monday over reports that a woman was set on fire by a person after he tried to outrage her modesty, officials said.
The commission said it would also like to know about the status of the investigation in the case and the treatment given to the woman, who is reportedly in a "state of coma" at the SKMCH Hospital in Muzaffarpur.
The victim has suffered "85 per cent burn injuries" and her condition is said to be "critical", the rights panel said, quoting media reports. The commission has issued notices to the state's chief secretary and the director general of police, seeking a detailed report on it in four weeks, it added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Earns Double of Panipat in First Weekend at Box Office
- Steve Harvey Goofed up Costume Winner at Miss Universe 2019 and Internet Had a Déjà Vu Moment
- 'Most Famous Refugee Family': Church Nativity Scene Shows Jesus, Mary & Joseph as Caged Immigrants
- I-League 2019-20: Srinagar Airport 'Inoperative', Real Kashmir FC's Next 2 Games Cancelled
- Sanjay Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture on His 21st Wedding Anniversary with Maheep