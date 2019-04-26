Take the pledge to vote

NHRC Issues Notice to Telangana Govt Over Errors in Intermediate Results, Students' Death

Soon after the intermediate results were announced in the state, as many as three lakh students were found to have failed the exams.

News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 10:00 PM IST
NHRC Issues Notice to Telangana Govt Over Errors in Intermediate Results, Students' Death
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission on Friday issued a notice to Telangana chief secretary over errors while processing exam results data of nine lakh intermediate students.

"It has observed that the contents of the news reports, if true, raise the issues of serious lapse on the part of the authorities amounting to violation of human rights. Thorough probe into the matter is required not only to punish the guilty but to ensure that such sorrowful incidents do not recur in future," the notice read.

Soon after the intermediate results were announced in the state, as many as three lakh students were found to have failed the exams. Close to 20 students across the state have committed suicide, allegedly upset with the results.

Students and parents have been protesting in front of the office of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), the nodal agency for conducting the intermediate exams over these discrepancies.
