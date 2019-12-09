Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

NHRC Issues Notice to Tripura Govt and State Police Chief Over Reports of Rape Victim Burnt by Accused

NHRC said that it has issued notices to the state's chief secretary and the DGP, seeking a detailed report on it in four weeks, including the status of the investigation and any relief granted to the next of kin of the deceased.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 7:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NHRC Issues Notice to Tripura Govt and State Police Chief Over Reports of Rape Victim Burnt by Accused
NHRC has recommended ex-gratia relief to the victims.

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to Tripura government and the state's police chief over reports that a victim of sexual assault was set on fire by her tormentor resulting in her death in Agartala, officials said.

The Commission has issued notices to the state's chief secretary and the director general of police, seeking a detailed report on it in four weeks, including the status of the investigation and any relief granted to the next of kin of the deceased, the rights panel said.

The NHRC in a statement said it has has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that the victim of sexual assault, a minor, was set on fire by her tormentor resulting in her death in Agartala district.

Reiterating its displeasure towards increasing incidents of sexual assault of women across the country, the Commission has said that it is awaiting reports from all the states, Union Territories and the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development on the matter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram