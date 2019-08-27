NHRC Issues Notice to UP Govt After Video of Students Served Roti with Salt for Midday Meal Creates Furore

Lucknow: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government after taking note of reports that mid-day meals served to students in a government school consisted of just chapatis and salt.

The notice was served after a video of children eating the meal was widely shared on social media. Around 100 students from Class 1 to Class 8 of the Siyur primary school in Mirzapur’s Jamalpur block were served this lunch. Two people, including a teacher, were suspended after the incident.

The commission has asked for a detailed report on the matter from the state’s chief secretary within four weeks.

The commission also sought details of the status of mid-day meals across the state in government and government-aided primary schools.

Observing that contents of the media reports were "shocking and disgraceful", the panel said that apparently, children are not getting nutritious food despite the midday meal scheme.

The panel further observed that the Supreme Court had in 2001 passed an order stating that a prepared mid-day meal with a minimum content of 300 calories and 8-12 grams of protein each day for a minimum of 200 days is a basic entitlement of every child in every government and government-assisted primary school.

After the video of the incident went viral, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered a probe in the matter and had directed that no one should be spared and those found guilty must be punished severely.

Newly-sworn in Basic Education Minister of the state Satish Dwivedi had also promised strict action against the culprits.

