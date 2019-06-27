NHRC Notice to Haryana Govt over Death of Four Persons while Cleaning Septic Tank
We have taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that four workers died while cleaning the pump in a storm water disposal tank near meat market on Kacha Beri road in Haryana's Rohtak on June 26, the NHRC said in a statement.
Representative image
New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Thursday issued notice to Haryana government over the reported death of four persons while cleaning a septic tank in Rohtak.
"We have taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that four workers died while cleaning the pump in a storm water disposal tank near meat market on Kacha Beri road in Haryana's Rohtak on June 26," the NHRC said in a statement.
"An FIR has been registered against Public Health Engineering (PHE) on the complaint of the brother of the victims that they were not provided the safety devices," it added.
The Commission has issued a notice to the Haryana Chief Secretary and Deputy Commissioner of Rohtak, calling for a detailed report in the matter including status of investigation of FIR registered in the matter, the status of payment of compensation to the next of kin of the deceased workers and steps taken for their rehabilitation.
Three privately hired workers and one belonging to the Public Health Department had died of suspected asphyxiation after inhaling some poisonous gas while cleaning the tank on Wednesday.
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen was Eaten by Her Own Dragon, Suggests Forensic Anthropologist
- Ajay Devgn, Kajol Enjoying Road Trip with Nysa and Yug Will Give You Major Vacation Goals
- Pakistan's Eerie Symmetry with 1992 World Cup After New Zealand Win Has Stunned Shashi Tharoor
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Babar Azam Can Be as Good as Virat Kohli: Grant Flower
- New Flaw Detected in Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes, Ban on Flying Continues
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s