NHRC Notice to Haryana Govt over Death of Four Persons while Cleaning Septic Tank

We have taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that four workers died while cleaning the pump in a storm water disposal tank near meat market on Kacha Beri road in Haryana's Rohtak on June 26, the NHRC said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 8:59 PM IST
Representative image
New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Thursday issued notice to Haryana government over the reported death of four persons while cleaning a septic tank in Rohtak.

"We have taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that four workers died while cleaning the pump in a storm water disposal tank near meat market on Kacha Beri road in Haryana's Rohtak on June 26," the NHRC said in a statement.

"An FIR has been registered against Public Health Engineering (PHE) on the complaint of the brother of the victims that they were not provided the safety devices," it added.

The Commission has issued a notice to the Haryana Chief Secretary and Deputy Commissioner of Rohtak, calling for a detailed report in the matter including status of investigation of FIR registered in the matter, the status of payment of compensation to the next of kin of the deceased workers and steps taken for their rehabilitation.

Three privately hired workers and one belonging to the Public Health Department had died of suspected asphyxiation after inhaling some poisonous gas while cleaning the tank on Wednesday.

