INDIA

NHRC Notice to Haryana Govt, Police over Reports of Manipuri Woman Being 'Racially Abused, Beaten up'

For representation: A Manipuri girl buys surgical masks which are in high demand due to COVID-19 situation. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

She was first abused by an elderly woman in a racial tone and as the altercation started she was branded "corona" by the crowd,the rights panel said quoting reports.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 9:06 PM IST
The NHRC has sent notices to the Haryana government and the Gurgaon police commissioner over reports that a young Manipuri woman was allegedly racially abused and beaten up by some locals in the city.

"The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that a 20-year-old girl hailing from Manipur, was subjected to racial discrimination and brutally attacked by some locals from Faizapur, Gurugram in Haryana just for passing through the locality on Sunday afternoon," the NHRC said in a statement.

The commission further observed that it is "disgusting" that a woman from northeastern part of her own country has been subjected to "racial discrimination and physical assault by a local family in the NCR," it said.

Accordingly, a notice has been issued to the chief secretary, Government of Haryana, and the commissioner of police, Gurgaon, seeking a detailed report, within four weeks along with status of the investigation being conducted by the police after registration of the FIR and relief or counselling provided by the authorities to the victim, the statement said.

The commission would also like to know about the present health condition of the victim and the status of the medical treatment being provided to her by the district authorities, it added.

