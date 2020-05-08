INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

NHRC Notice to Maharashtra Govt Over Deaths of 16 Migrant Workers on Railway Tracks in Aurangabad

The belongings of victims lie scattered on the railway track after a train ran over migrant workers sleeping on the track in Aurangabad district on Friday. (Reuters)

The belongings of victims lie scattered on the railway track after a train ran over migrant workers sleeping on the track in Aurangabad district on Friday. (Reuters)

Officers have been directed to submit a detailed report within four weeks with details of the steps taken by the district authorities to provide food and shelter to poor people, especially migrants, during the lockdown.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 7:04 PM IST
Share this:

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notices to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary and the District Magistrate of Aurangabad over 16 migrant workers being mowed down by a goods train.

The incident happened between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Nanded Division. The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about mowing down of 16 migrant workers by the goods train in the early hours of Friday, it said in a statement.

The officers have been directed to submit a detailed report within four weeks. It should also include details of the steps taken by the state and the district authorities to provide food, shelter and other basic amenities to the poor people, especially migrant labourers, who are facing extreme difficulties from every angle during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, it said.

According to media reports, 14 labourers died on the spot and two others succumbed to injuries later. The workers, who were walking back home in Madhya Pradesh, were sleeping on the railway line when the accident occurred, it said.

About 20 workers were walking from Jalna to Bhusawal, which is about 150 km. They stopped after walking for about 45 km to take some rest and fell asleep on the tracks. At around 5:15am, a goods train ran over them, the statement said.

The loco pilot, as mentioned in the news report, had noticed some persons along the tracks. He honked and also tried to stop the train but failed to contain the speed before hitting the victims lying on the tracks. An inquiry in the matter has been ordered by the Ministry of Railways, it added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading