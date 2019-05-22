NHRC Notice to UP DGP Over Death of Man After Being 'Thrashed' in Police Custody

The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh police chief over reports that a man died allegedly after he was thrashed while in police custody in Kannauj.The panel has observed that the reports, if true, raise the serious issue of human rights violation."The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that a man died on May 20 allegedly after he was thrashed in police custody in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, a case against the three police personnel including the in-charge of the police post and two others has been registered," the NHRC said in a statement on Tuesday.Accordingly, a notice has been issued to the director general of police seeking a detailed report after a thorough enquiry by an officer not below the rank of superintendent of police of another district along with the status of the criminal case registered against the accused police personnel or public servant within four weeks, including relief, if any provided to the family of the deceased, it said.The rights panel has further observed that going by the content of the media reports, it appears that the police personnel acted in a cruel manner amounting to violation of human rights of the victim."The police personnel have failed to perform their lawful duty as instead of providing lawful protection to the man in their custody, they abused their power," the NHRC said.According to the news reports on Tuesday, Ravindra Kumar and his brother Devendra were taken to a police station over a property issue."Devendra was released within an hour but Ravindra was detained and beaten up in custody by the police. The family members were not allowed to meet him and later, he was thrown by the police personnel in front of his house anin injured condition. Later, he succumbed to his injuries," the NHRC said, quoting from news reports.