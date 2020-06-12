NHRC Notices to Fin Min, IRDA over Heath Workers Facing 'Refusal' on Mediclaim Policies

The National Human Rights Commission has sent notices to Union Finance Ministry and the IRDA over a report which alleged that healthcare workers, who are at the maximum risk to contract COVID-19, are facing refusals or demands for high premiums on buying group mediclaim policies, officials said on Friday.

Reportedly, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and "the government offers little clarity" on insurance cover for private healthcare professionals doing non-COVID work, there is a scramble to find the right insurance policy.

It is further stated that while most doctors have a medical cover, the struggle has mainly been about ensuring protection for their staffers, the NHRC said.







The NHRC in a statement said, it has taken suo moto cognisance of the media report in this connection.

Accordingly, the Commission has issued notices to the Chairman, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) and the Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Insurance Division, Union Ministry of Finance seeking a detailed report within four weeks, it said.