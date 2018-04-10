English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NHRC Pulls up Yogi Govt, DGP Over Death of Father of Woman Who Alleged Rape by BJP MLA
The woman tried to immolate herself near the chief minister's residence accusing BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his aides of gangrape. A day later, her father died in police custody.
File photo of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
Lucknow: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports about the mysterious death of the father of the girl who has levelled rape charges against a BJP MLA. The man died on Monday in police custody a day after his daughter tried to commit suicide near CM Yogi Adityanath’s house.
The 17-year-old’s father was in judicial custody after being arrested over a brawl with the BJP MLA's supporters following Sunday’s suicide bid. The girl has now alleged that it is Sengar’s men who got her father killed inside the Unnao jail since she was not willing to withdraw the rape charges against him.
The NHRC, in its notice to the Adityanath government, has said that it has taken note of the allegations and if found true it would be a serious case of human rights violation of the victim’s family.
The human rights body has issued notices to the state Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, calling for a detailed report on the matter, including the actions that were taken against the delinquent police officials who refused to register an FIR in the rape complaint.
Giving a time frame of four weeks to respond to the notice, the NHRC has sought an explanation from the DGP for not communicating the custodial death to the commission within 24 hours.
The NHRC has also asked for all the reports, including the health screening report of the deceased at the time of his admission in the jail and medical aid provided to him by the jail authorities.
The commission has also asked the Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, to look into the matter personally and ensure that the aggrieved family is not subjected to further harassment and humiliation by the accused who appear to be “resourceful persons” in the area.
Also, the Chief Secretary has been directed by the NHRC to monitor and expedite the magisterial inquiry that is underway.
According to the media reports, some miscreants forcefully entered the house of the deceased and thrashed him brutally in front of his family members a week before his death. The family then approached the Makhi police station to lodge an FIR against the younger brother of BJP MLA Sengar and his aides. It was mentioned in their complaint that the brother of the MLA asked his accomplices to attack the family.
An FIR has been lodged, but it does not mention the name of the brother of the BJP MLA. On the other hand, the police had booked the deceased under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and added sections of the Arms Act against him.
The father was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days as police maintained that the deceased was a listed criminal. After conducting a medical examination of the girl’s father, he was taken to the prison at 7.30 pm on April 4, 2018 and according to some reports, on April 8 he complained of stomach ache and the next day he died at the hospital around 3.30 am.
The daughter of the deceased, who has levelled charges of rape against the MLA Sengar and his associates, has reportedly stated that since Unnao police had refused to act against the MLA, they were forced to move court to get an FIR registered. She has also alleged that the MLA threatened to get the entire family killed.
-
