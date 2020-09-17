NHRC Seeks Progress Report On Ghaziabad Builder Vikram Tyagi's Kidnapping

Ghaziabad (UP): The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh DGP in the case of builder Vikram Tyagi from Ghaziabad who has been missing since June. The Commission has issued notice to the UP director general of police and asked him to submit the status of the case on what action has been taken by police to trace the missing realtor.

A petition was submitted before the NHCR by advocate Vishnu Gupta, a close associate of the family and president of Ghaziabad Builders Association Ashwani Kumar Tyagi told media persons. Tyagi was allegedly kidnapped on June 26 when he was returning to his residence in KDP Savanna Society of Rajnagar Extension area in the district. The 37-year-old realtor’s car was found abandoned behind a roadside eatery at Titavi village of Muzaffarnagar district.

Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor