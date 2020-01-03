Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NHRC Sends Notice to Rajasthan Govt over Deaths of More Than 100 Infants at Kota Hospital

The NHRC, in a statement, said it has issued a notice to the chief secretary, seeking a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
NHRC Sends Notice to Rajasthan Govt over Deaths of More Than 100 Infants at Kota Hospital
Infants under treatment at the JK Lon Hospital. (PTI)

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Rajasthan government over the death of more than 100 infants at a state-run hospital in Kota in December, officials said on Friday.

The NHRC, in a statement, said it has issued a notice to the chief secretary, seeking a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. The commission said the notice was issued to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future.

