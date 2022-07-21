CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi: NHRC Takes Cognisance of Reports of Woman Delivering Baby Outside Safdarjung Hospital
Delhi: NHRC Takes Cognisance of Reports of Woman Delivering Baby Outside Safdarjung Hospital

PTI

Last Updated: July 21, 2022, 22:27 IST

New Delhi, India

A Union health ministry official said a report has been sought from Safdarjung Hospital in the matter.(Representational photo/Reuters)

The action was taken on the directions of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after a video of the incident that took place on Tuesday went viral on social media, according to NHRC officials

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that a woman delivered her baby outside the Safdarjung Hospital here after she was allegedly denied admission. The action was taken on the directions of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after a video of the incident that took place on Tuesday went viral on social media, according to NHRC officials.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has "taken a suo motu cognisance of media reports that in Delhi, a woman delivered a child on the floor outside the Emergency Department of the Safdarjung Hospital, as she was denied a bed," an official said. Following the incident, the Centre-run facility barred three doctors from duties pending inquiry and issued show cause notices to five others.

A Union health ministry official earlier said a report has been sought from the hospital. Safdarjung Hospital, one of the largest tertiary government hospitals in the country, has initiated an inquiry into the incident, according to sources.

first published:July 21, 2022, 22:16 IST
last updated:July 21, 2022, 22:27 IST