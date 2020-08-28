INDIA

NHRC Writes to Prison Heads, Seeks Details about Medical Infrastructure amid Covid-19

The rights panel has sent them a six-point questionnaire on the condition of prisons, officials said. (Representational Image)

Last week, the NHRC had decided that jailed activist Varavara Rao's medical report, sent by the Maharashtra government in response to its notices, will be examined by experts on its panel.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 28, 2020, 7:44 AM IST
The NHRC has written to heads of prisons in various states and union territories asking them to provide details about medical infrastructure and best practices followed by them with respect to COVID-19 management, officials said.

The rights panel has sent them a six-point questionnaire on the condition of prisons, they said.

"The NHRC has written to DGs and IGs of prisons of all states and UTs to apprise the commission of medical infrastructure and best practices followed there in connection with COVID-19 pandemic and how to tackle the situation," an official said.

Responses are expected by August 31, he added.

Last week, the NHRC had decided that jailed poet and activist Varavara Rao's medical report, sent by the Maharashtra government in response to its notices, will be examined by domain experts on its panel.

Rao, a Telugu poet and intellectual, is lodged in Maharashtra's Taloja jail for about two years, the NHRC said in a statement. He had tested positive for.

