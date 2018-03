NHSRCL Recruitment 2018: 23 Managerial Posts, Apply before 2nd April 2018

NHSRCL Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited - nhsrcl.in. NHSRCL aims to fill 23 vacancies in various departments and interested candidates must follow the instructions below to ascertain their eligibility and submit their applications for the relevant job positions on or before 2nd April 2018, 11:45PM.Applicants are required to submit application forms to ‘General Manager (HR), National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited , Asia Bhawan, Road Number :205, Sector 9, Dwarka, New Delhi, 110077’.The application forms of each job post are given in the vacancy notices in pdf format.Assistant Social Development Officer - 5Social Development Officer - 1Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) - 1Senior Manager (Utilities & Contract) or Manager (Utilities & Contract) - 1Senior Manager (QS & Contract) or Manager (QS & Contract) - 2Senior Manager (S&T) or Manager (S&T) - 3Deputy General Manager-Design - 1CAD Designer - 1DY. Chief Project Manager/Rolling Stock - 1Joint General Manager (Human Resource) or Deputy General Manager (Human Resource) - 1Joint General Manager (Contract) - 1Senior Manager (Design) or Manager (Design) - 3Assistant Manager (Architecture) - 1Deputy General Manager- Architecture or Senior Manager (Architecture) - 1Assistant Social Development Officer - The applicant must possess a Master's Degree in Social Work/ Sociology from recognized University or institution.Social Development Officer - The applicant must possess a Master's Degree in Social Work/ Sociology from recognized University or institution.Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) - The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any stream and Master's Degree in Marketing/Communications.Senior Manager (Utilities & Contract) or Manager (Utilities & Contract) - The applicant must possess BE/ B Tech in Electronics / Electrical and Telecommunication from recognized University or institution.Senior Manager (QS & Contract) or Manager (QS & Contract) - The applicant must possess BE/ B Tech in Civil from recognized University or institution.Senior Manager (S&T) or Manager (S&T) - The applicant must possess Diploma or B.Tech/ B.E in Electronics and Communications / Electrical / Computer/ Information Technology from recognized University or institution.Deputy General Manager- Design- The applicant must possess Diploma BE/ B Tech in Civil Engineering from recognized University or institution.CAD Designer - The applicant must possess a Diploma or Degree with a Certificate course in Auto CAD from recognized University or institution.DY. Chief Project Manager/Rolling Stock- The applicant must possess BE/ B Tech (Electrical Engineering) from recognized University or institution.Joint General Manager (Human Resource) or Deputy General Manager (Human Resource) - The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any stream from recognized University and must be MBA in HR.Joint General Manager (Contract) - The applicant must possess Diploma or B.Tech/ B.E in Civil from recognized University.Senior Manager (Design) or Manager (Design) - The applicant must possess BE/ B Tech in Civil Engineering from recognized University or institution.Assistant Manager (Architecture) - The applicant must possess B.Arch from recognized University or institution or Master's Degree in Planning / Architecture.Deputy General Manager- Architecture or Senior Manager (Architecture) - The applicant must possess B.Arch from recognized University or institution.For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility by clicking on the relevant job post listed on the following url: https://www.nhsrcl.in/active-vacancies-nhsrcl The selection of shortlisted candidates will be done on the basis of brief presentation and Interview.